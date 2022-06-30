IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Prime

Coercion eyed in Trump paying lawyer fees of Jan. 6 witnesses

07:37

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, member of the January 6th Committee, talks about the blockbuster testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, concerns about whether Donald Trump covering lawyer fees for witnesses is influencing testimony, and the newly issued subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. June 30, 2022

