IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New questions over potential witness tampering in Jan. 6 probe

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • Post-Hutchinson testimony, Cmte. sends out new subpoena

    09:31

  • ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07

  • MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

    03:53

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

    11:38

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

    09:22

  • Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court

    08:28

  • Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    07:47

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 5

    02:26:54

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 6

    01:52:56

  • Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen

    12:14

  • More 1/6 security concerns revealed

    08:23

  • January 6th Committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone

    05:30

  • Coercion eyed in Trump paying lawyer fees of Jan. 6 witnesses

    07:37

  • DOJ keeping close eye on Jan. 6 Committee findings; blockbuster hearing 'changes things'

    06:07

  • Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18

  • What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49

MSNBC Prime

Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records

08:57

SPECIAL REPORT: Ali Velshi shows public records that indicate Donald Trump's Save America PAC making regular payments to Elections LLC, the law firm of Stefan Passantino, who represented Cassidy Hutchinson until she changed lawyers about a month before testifying at a January 6th hearing, leading some to wonder about a possible connection between the switch and her willingness to testify. July 1, 2022

  • New questions over potential witness tampering in Jan. 6 probe

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • Post-Hutchinson testimony, Cmte. sends out new subpoena

    09:31

  • ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All