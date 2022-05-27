Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box

Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school01:26
Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test04:55
Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents09:05
- Now Playing
Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box03:39
- UP NEXT
Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures02:45
'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students02:05
Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction08:33
'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses06:38
Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence07:59
'Not willing to solve the problem': Parkland parent outraged at lack of action on guns08:51
Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism10:17
New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie05:04
GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting04:32
Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours04:15
Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote01:31
CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again03:10
Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions05:28
Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis05:39
U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal02:19
Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money07:55
Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school01:26
Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test04:55
Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents09:05
- Now Playing
Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box03:39
- UP NEXT
Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures02:45
'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students02:05
Play All