IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Anne Heche is not expected to survive after suffering a brain injury from a car crash, her family says 

  • Now Playing

    Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    'Documents relating to nuclear weapons' among targets of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: WaPo

    09:32

  • Safe but still unsettled, former Afghan interpreter looks to make home in U.S. 

    09:07

  • Details of FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago lead experts to suspect national security aspect

    05:55

  • Trump's bumbling record with depositions makes taking the Fifth seem a wise choice

    04:58

  • GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case

    02:07

  • What we know so far about the National Archives' effort to retrieve files from Trump

    07:15

  • Questions of Trump compromising classified material follow familiar pattern

    02:45

  • Progressives pleased to see their influence on landmark Democratic reconciliation bill

    07:30

  • Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid

    01:42

  • What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

    05:25

  • Jury delivers harsh message to Alex Jones; Focus turns to sorting out finances, payment

    08:19

  • What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering

    04:43

  • U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary

    04:03

  • Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not

    07:57

  • DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing

    04:16

  • Democrats to move ahead with climate, tax, health care bill as Sinema signs on

    01:30

  • The other Election Day battle: running elections in the face of Trump-inspired attacks

    06:28

  • Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity

    03:17

MSNBC Prime

Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

05:53

Ben Collins, NBC News senior reporter, shares what is known about a man who attacked a local FBI field office. Identified by law enforcement sources as Ricky Shiffer, he was at the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, and appears to have been active in Trump-supporting social media, posting violent messages, including against the F.B.I. in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    'Documents relating to nuclear weapons' among targets of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: WaPo

    09:32

  • Safe but still unsettled, former Afghan interpreter looks to make home in U.S. 

    09:07

  • Details of FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago lead experts to suspect national security aspect

    05:55

  • Trump's bumbling record with depositions makes taking the Fifth seem a wise choice

    04:58

  • GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case

    02:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All