  • Republicans press 'good guy with a gun' bromide despite fresh failures

  • 'She was just amazing': Texas teacher remembered for going above and beyond for students

  • Progress is possible on gun safety despite Republican obstruction

    'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses

    Laws matter: Facts contradict gun lobby's lie that regulation can't stop gun violence

  • 'Not willing to solve the problem': Parkland parent outraged at lack of action on guns

  • Religious extremists mix Trump worship with Christian nationalism

  • New reporting shows extent of Ginni Thomas activism for Trump's Big Lie

  • GOP restrictions on teaching about racism hinder teachers addressing Buffalo shooting

  • Jan. 6 Committee says evidence contradicts GOP congressman's denial on Capitol tours

  • Colorado Republican candidate pushes to end one-person, one-vote

  • CDC recommends boosters for kids aged 5-11 years old as Covid surges again

  • Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions

  • Biden, congressional Democrats move to ease baby formula crisis

  • U.S. women's soccer team achieves equality of pay with the men's team in new deal

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

  • Wisconsin electors' lawsuit is a road map to preventing election subversion scheme

  • 'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

  • Republicans move to 'expunge' second Trump impeachment

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

MSNBC Prime

'We know that these laws work': Gun safety opponents running out of excuses

Rep. Lucy McBath, who ran for office on a gun safety platform, talks about the effectiveness of red flag laws and background checks in reducing gun deaths.May 26, 2022

    08:33
    06:38
    07:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

