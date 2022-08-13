IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'No area for confusion': U.S. classification system designed against accidents

  • Restricted documents at Mar-a-Lago raise questions about legal exposure of Trump aides

    'Utter baloney': Rep. Himes knocks Trump's new claim of 'standing order' to declassify

    How secure are U.S. nuclear weapon secrets? Former CIA director explains

  • Armed man who attacked F.B.I. office called for violence after Mar-a-Lago search

  • 'Documents relating to nuclear weapons' among targets of FBI search of Mar-a-Lago: WaPo

  • Safe but still unsettled, former Afghan interpreter looks to make home in U.S. 

  • Details of FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago lead experts to suspect national security aspect

  • Trump's bumbling record with depositions makes taking the Fifth seem a wise choice

  • GOP candidate for Michigan A.G. under investigation in voting machine tampering case

  • What we know so far about the National Archives' effort to retrieve files from Trump

  • Questions of Trump compromising classified material follow familiar pattern

  • Progressives pleased to see their influence on landmark Democratic reconciliation bill

  • Prosecutor who charged Black woman for trying to register to vote loses re-election bid

  • What's in it for Climate? Democrats' big bill puts hundreds of billions toward crisis

  • Jury delivers harsh message to Alex Jones; Focus turns to sorting out finances, payment

  • What happened to CPAC? Standards have plummeted at conservative gathering

  • U.S. conservatives embrace 'acceptable despot' Orban of Hungary

  • Alex Jones' phone may answer Jan. 6 questions that Alex Jones would not

  • DOJ moves closer to justice for Breonna Taylor 874 days after her killing

MSNBC Prime

'Utter baloney': Rep. Himes knocks Trump's new claim of 'standing order' to declassify

Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks about the stringent security requirements for accessing America's closest held secrets and why Donald Trump's evolving series of excuses for how secret material ended up at Mar-a-Lago are nonsense. Aug. 13, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

