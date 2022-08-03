IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    10:42

  • In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

    02:37

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

    08:02

  • Kansas voters protect abortion rights

    04:46

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:04

  • Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned

    05:48

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

    03:31

  • Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

    08:46

  • Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall

    09:40

  • Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act

    06:11

  • Stripped Abortion Rights In Georgia

    07:54

  • New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

    07:02

  • Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

    05:58

  • “Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

    06:09

  •  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

    05:11

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    06:56

MSNBC Prime

'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

04:38

Kathleen Sebelius, former governor of Kansas, talks about the extremely high turnout in the vote on whether to amend the Kansas state constitution to ban abortion, and how votes supporting abortion rights appear to outnumber Democratic voters, suggesting a bipartisan rejection of a more stringent abortion ban.Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout

    10:42

  • In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment

    02:37

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

    08:02

  • Kansas voters protect abortion rights

    04:46

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All