'Target letters' sent to Republicans involved in Georgia fake elector scheme

- UP NEXT
The Economy's Improving. Why Doesn't it Feel Like It?08:54
Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal01:34
Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence01:15
Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'07:01
Former Oath Keepers member says leader asked to create deck of cards showing politicians group would 'take out'02:37
Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down01:14
Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot01:28
Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’02:19
Cipollone suggests Pence be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom for not rejecting electoral votes01:44
Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'01:09
Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’02:22
Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’00:58
Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'01:09
'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement01:50
Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough03:24
Highland Park residents mourn the loss of their community members as downtown reopens03:39
Vigil held in Highland Park for victims of mass shooting02:54
Women's March staging sit-in outside the White House protesting for abortion rights00:58
Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies07:41
Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena10:51
- UP NEXT
The Economy's Improving. Why Doesn't it Feel Like It?08:54
Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal01:34
Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence01:15
Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'07:01
Former Oath Keepers member says leader asked to create deck of cards showing politicians group would 'take out'02:37
Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down01:14
Play All