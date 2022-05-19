IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

    05:37
MSNBC Prime

'Lots of good reasons' for DOJ interest in transcripts from Jan. 6th Committee: Vance

05:37

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks about how to interpret new reporting from the New York Times that the Department of Justice has asked for transcripts from the January 6th Committee's investigation.May 19, 2022

