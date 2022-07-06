IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'It was carnage': Doctor describes damage by assault weapon to Highland Park gun victims

'It was carnage': Doctor describes damage by assault weapon to Highland Park gun victims

Dr. Loren Schechter who tended to victims at the scene of the Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting, describes the extreme damage the gunman's weapon did to the bodies of his victims.July 6, 2022

