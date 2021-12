About this episode:

Three days after Rosanne Boyland dies at the Capitol riot, host Ayman Mohyeldin gets a message from an old high school friend, Justin Cave. Justin tells Ayman that he’s Rosanne’s brother-in-law, and says the family believes she was radicalized in just a few months. Now they want to know how it happened—and they ask Ayman for help.

Listen here:

