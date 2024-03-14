IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Uncounted Millions: Reparations Now

Part five of “Uncounted Millions: The Power of Reparations.” The Coakleys showed us what could have been had reparations been granted. Will it ever happen?
Can reparations be a reality for all Black Americans? In New York, the state where the majority of Gabriel Coakley’s descendants now live, the governor has signed a bill creating a task force to consider reparations for formerly enslaved people. It’s the third state to do so. But beyond local considerations, does this debate have real momentum at a national level? In the final episode of “Uncounted Millions: The Power of Reparations,” we take a look at public opinion polling on reparations, along with the dollars and cents of making this a reality across the country. And we return to Gabriel Coakley’s descendants to understand how the family plans to keep alive the legacy he created a century and a half ago. 

As we round out our series, Trymaine is joined by: Duke University professor Dr. William Darity, New York Senator Zellnor Myrie, Amherst political science professor Tatishe Nteta, and archivist Dr. Lopez Matthews.

The Coakley descendants visit the original petition by Gabriel Coakley at the National Archives. Left to right: Desmond Flateau-Gooding, Antoine Flateau, Richard Flateau, Adele Flateau, host Trymaine Lee, and archivist Dr. Lopez Matthews.
The Coakley descendants visit the original petition by Gabriel Coakley at the National Archives. Left to right: Desmond Flateau-Gooding, Antoine Flateau, Richard Flateau, Adele Flateau, host Trymaine Lee, and archivist Dr. Lopez Matthews.Stefanie Cargill / NBC News

