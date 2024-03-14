https://into-america.simplecast.com/episodes/uncounted-millions-reparations-now

Can reparations be a reality for all Black Americans? In New York, the state where the majority of Gabriel Coakley’s descendants now live, the governor has signed a bill creating a task force to consider reparations for formerly enslaved people. It’s the third state to do so. But beyond local considerations, does this debate have real momentum at a national level? In the final episode of “Uncounted Millions: The Power of Reparations,” we take a look at public opinion polling on reparations, along with the dollars and cents of making this a reality across the country. And we return to Gabriel Coakley’s descendants to understand how the family plans to keep alive the legacy he created a century and a half ago.

As we round out our series, Trymaine is joined by: Duke University professor Dr. William Darity, New York Senator Zellnor Myrie, Amherst political science professor Tatishe Nteta, and archivist Dr. Lopez Matthews.