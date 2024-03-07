Uncounted Millions: The Cost of Healing

As the Coakley and Flateau families change and grow through time, so too does the conversation on reparations for Black Americans. In this episode of “Uncounted Millions: The Power of Reparations,” we briefly depart from the Coakleys and Flateaus to look at how the Japanese Redress movement shaped the modern push for reparations in Black America.

Fred Korematsu, top left, with his legal team, including Don Tamaki, front center. Crystal Huie / MTYKL Foundation

In part 4, Trymaine is joined by: attorney Don Tamaki, activist Emily Akpan and California Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Barbara Lee while serving on staff for Rep. Ron Dellums. Courtesy Barbara Lee

Follow and share the show on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, using the handle @intoamericapod.

Thoughts? Feedback? Story ideas? Write to us at intoamerica@nbcuni.com.

Read the full transcript here.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Castbox

TuneIn