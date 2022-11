About this episode:

The most high-profile sedition trial in American history kicks off inside a Washington, DC federal courtroom. The members of Congress who attempted to quash the investigation are now faced with a super-charged indictment and a brand new Justice Department prosecutor who is battle tested and up for the challenge. What he finds as the curtain rises on the trial, though, is something that he is wholly unprepared for: pre-planned, unmitigated chaos.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

TuneIn