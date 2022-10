About this episode:

It started with a plane crash. The tragic, mysterious crash of a commercial airliner in the summer of 1940 left a scene of devastation in rural Virginia -- and a series of unanswered questions. The cause of the crash was unclear. Among the dozens of people killed was a sitting U.S. senator. His presence on the flight and the strange circumstances surrounding the crash would end up revealing threats to American democracy itself.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

TuneIn