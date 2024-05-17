How do you Solve a Problem like Michael Cohen?

A recurring theme in Michael Cohen’s testimony this week was his evolving moral compass. Analyzing the last day of direct examination, veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord draw out some distinctions to be mindful of, and what the intense cross examination from defense attorney Todd Blanche was alluding to. In their estimation, the state will need to address Cohen’s inconsistencies in redirect and closing arguments. Lastly, Andrew and Mary sum up what to expect next week as the trial likely moves to summations.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.