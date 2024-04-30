It’s Only Tuesday

Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial is back in session Tuesday, as Judge Merchan fines Trump $9000 in gag order violations. Last week, David Pecker wrapped up his testimony, detailing the catch and kill scheme, and jurors also heard from Trump’s assistant, Rhona Graff, and bank executive Gary Farro. After examining the art of cross-examination, veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord note the options available to Judge Merchan as he hears a second set of alleged gag order violations this Thursday. Plus: what Walt Nauta’s grand jury testimony indicates in the Florida documents case.

For further reading: here is Judge Merchan’s decision on the gag order motion.

