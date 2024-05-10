It’s Not About Sex

It’s been another extraordinary week in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord explore the nature of Stormy Daniel’s testimony in depth, and why her credibility is less at issue than that of others who facilitated the hush payments to her. Then, they turn their prosecutorial expertise to understanding why the defense’s mistrial motion was denied by Judge Merchan. And lastly, Andrew and Mary detail what to glean from Judge Cannon’s indefinite postponement of the classified documents trial in Florida.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.