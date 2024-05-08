As witness testimony continues in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial, jurors heard from former Trump advisor Hope Hicks and longtime Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney. Veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord discuss the impacts and the significance of exhibits 35 and 36 on the case. Plus, a stern warning to Trump from Judge Merchan as he rules on another gag order violation, And an update on the Florida classified documents case.

For further reading: Here are exhibits 35 and 36 which Andrew and Mary discuss in this episode.

