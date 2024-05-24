"The E-mail Speaks for Itself"

Ahead of Tuesday’s closing arguments in the first ever criminal trial of a former president, MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord detail Tuesday’s crushing cross examination of Robert Costello by Susan Hoffinger, and what it means for the defense’s attempt to undermine Michael Cohen’s credibility. Then, what listeners should infer from the charging conference- as this determines what the jury can deliberate on. And big picture: what each side needs to accomplish in their respective closing arguments.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.