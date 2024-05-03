Color From the Courtroom

As week three of Donald Trump’s criminal trial wraps up in New York, Andrew Weissmann paints a first-hand picture of the scene—both outside and inside the courtroom — after attending on Thursday. Then, he and fellow MSNBC legal analyst Mary McCord recount the gist of Keith Davidson’s testimony and cross-examination. And Andrew and Mary answer listener questions about the trial.

For further reading: Here is the decision Andrew referenced of a 2020 order granting attorney fees between Stephanie Clifford and Donald J Trump. As he noted, page 20 is relevant.

