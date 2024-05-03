IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Color From the Courtroom

Andrew frames the dynamics at play inside the New York courtroom. And takeaways from Keith Davidson’s testimony.

As week three of Donald Trump’s criminal trial wraps up in New York, Andrew Weissmann paints a first-hand picture of the scene—both outside and inside the courtroom — after attending on Thursday. Then, he and fellow MSNBC legal analyst Mary McCord recount the gist of Keith Davidson’s testimony and cross-examination. And Andrew and Mary answer listener questions about the trial. 

For further reading: Here is the decision Andrew referenced of a 2020 order granting attorney fees between Stephanie Clifford and Donald J Trump. As he noted, page 20 is relevant.  

