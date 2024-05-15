‘For the Benefit of Mr. Trump’

With Michael Cohen testifying in the New York criminal trial this week, MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord take stock of the style and the substance of the assertions made by Trump’s former lawyer and ‘fixer’. Andrew was in the courtroom for the first day of Michael Cohen’s testimony and shares some first-person impressions as the prosecution continues to lay out the case. And they answer some listener questions on absent witnesses and the Speedy Trial Act.

