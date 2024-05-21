130,000 Reasons

Donald Trump’s defense team rested on Tuesday without calling the former President to the stand. But some crucial points were made before the conclusion of Michael Cohen’s cross examination that veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord explain in depth. They also weigh in on some courtroom tactics that worked and others that didn’t go over well from both the prosecution and the defense. Plus, Andrew and Mary detail some of the gambits used by defense witness Robert Costello that were admonished by Judge Merchan.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.