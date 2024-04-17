In a Manhattan Courtroom

On Monday, jury selection began in what is the first and potentially only criminal trial former President Trump may face before the November election. Veteran prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord detail the jury selection process and what to track about the motions being filed, including one to hold Trump in contempt for violating a gag order. And they look at arguments before the Supreme Court in the Fischer case, in which a January 6th rioter is challenging a lower court ruling that he obstructed an official proceeding.

