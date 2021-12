About this episode:

The Boylands’ questions about Rosanne’s radicalization begin to swirl around one man: the friend Rosanne went to the Capitol with, Justin Winchell. He’s a guy the family never met—and now, he’s vanished. Acting on a tip, Justin Cave sets out to track him down in downtown Atlanta, and Ayman visits with the last journalist to interview Winchell before he disappeared.

