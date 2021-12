About this episode:

The investigation into January 6 grabs the spotlight on Capitol Hill. An alternative news site begins to investigate Rosanne’s death, and Lonna suddenly regrets giving them an interview. Members of Congress take up the call and ask whether Rosanne was killed by police. The search for Justin Winchell takes one last turn.

