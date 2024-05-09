Six months out from the election, and a few issues are converging. Senator Claire McCaskill and former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri drill down on what’s working and what President Biden needs to focus on around a few key issues like immigration, the war in Gaza and reproductive rights. And after Senator Tim Scott tied himself in knots to avoid saying he’d accept the 2024 election results, it’s a good time to check in with elections lawyer Marc Elias about coming legal shenanigans. Claire and Marc highlight lawsuits brought by the RNC that aim to sow doubt in election integrity ahead of the fall, and how to stand up to right wing vigilantism at the ballot box.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.