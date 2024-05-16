Cranes in the Sky and Voters on the Ground

As Michael Cohen testified in Manhattan, Biden notched a win by setting the parameters for two presidential debates. Senator Claire McCaskill and former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri break down this week’s primary results and why healthcare should stay front and center in the 2024 campaign. Then, Deborah Scott of Georgia STAND-UP shares what her organization is doing to energize voting coalitions in her state, as new waves of voter suppression tactics keep crashing ashore. Lastly, Claire and Jen highlight the unsexy, but sorely needed infrastructure that the Biden administration is building to make our water cleaner, our roads safer and to bring US manufacturing into the 21st century.

Further reading:

Here is the map the White House released, showing the more than 56,000 infrastructure projects and awards that are identified or now underway.

Here are the state by state fact sheets to see how money is being spent in your state. Go look for what’s happening in your neck of the woods!

Further Watching:

Deborah Scott, along with other grassroots community leaders are featured in the MSNBC Films documentary: Battleground Georgia. The film breaks down the complex history of voting across the South and how Georgia came to lead the charge in this pivotal political moment. You can watch Battleground Georgia this Sunday, May 19 at 9pm Eastern on MSNBC.

A full transcript of this episode will be available soon.