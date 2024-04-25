On the Trail and on Trial

An extraordinary phase of the 2024 race unfolding this week as Donald Trump finds himself stuck in a Manhattan courtroom and the focus of historic Supreme Court arguments, while President Biden sprints across a major battleground state. Senator Claire McCaskill and former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri zero in on that stunning split screen and what it could mean for the presidential race. Plus, Claire and Jen talk to constitutional law professor Michele Goodwin about the chipping away of reproductive freedom and how that could also shape the election.

Further reading: Here is the map Jen mentioned, showing where reproductive rights stand, state by state.

A transcript of the full episode will be available soon.