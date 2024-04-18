Bringing the 1800s into 2024

This week, as Biden announced a new student debt relief plan, Trump waffled on his reproductive rights position. Former Senator Claire McCaskill and former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri drill down on the implications of both for 2024. Then, MSNBC’s All In host Chris Hayes stops by to talk shop about a new recurring series on his Why Is This Happening? podcast. Claire, Jen and Chris highlight the unique moment we’re in: for the first time in over a century, we have two candidates that have presidential records to compare and contrast.

