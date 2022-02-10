Join as you help us celebrate our 200th #WITHpod! In our recent Mailbag, we asked you all to send over clips sharing why you listen to WITHpod, where you listen and or what’s your favorite episode. We’re so overwhelmed with joy after hearing from so many of you across the country and world. Here’s a compilation our team put together for our special milestone. Cheers!

Note: This is a rough transcript — please excuse any typos.

Erica: Hello Chris, Tiffany, and Doni. This is Erica from Chicago. First time, long time.

Janine: Hi. I'm Janine.

Callie: Hi, my name is Callie.

Tristan: Hey, my name is Tristan.

Terry: My name is Terry and I live in the Philadelphia area.

Matthew: I'm Matthew from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Letisha: This is Letisha and I'm from California.

George: I live in Porto, Portugal.

Adam: From Lockport, Illinois.

Megan: My name is Megan. I live in Melbourne, Australia.

Leigh: I know you only asked for 30 seconds, but 30 seconds just won't do.

Brian: I've listened to over 150 episodes of "Why is this Happening?"

Callie: I've been listening to the show since 2019.

Matt: My favorite #WITHpod episode so far has been: "Who was Marquis de Lafayette? with Mike Duncan.”

Adam: My favorite episode #WITHpod was the one with the Watergate prosecutor.

Laura: I would say that my favorite episode was Jason Kander. I appreciate getting close to 60 minutes to mental health.

Stevee: The one with Larry Krasner and the one with Trymaine Lee.

Leigh: Something I didn't know I'd be interested in exile and basketball with the Turkish gentlemen, Kanter.

Terry: I'm a longtime listener and I think I've heard every episode, except of course, the one with Ted Cruz.

Pam: I've been listening from the very beginning and continue to find it one of my favorite podcasts.

Erica: I've listened to so many that have made me cry, and some that have made me laugh.

George: Also, whenever his wife, Kate, is on because she's brilliant and he can't stop showing just how obsessed he is with her, and I love it.

Wesley: The COVID parenting episode with Michelle Goldberg was very therapeutic for me as a COVID parent.

Megan: I really like how you, using the long-form interview, get into so many tangents and anecdotes with your guests, and they always end up in some fantastic places, informative and funny.

Matt: I love that Chris isn't afraid to not know the answer to the things he’s asking about.

Terry: It's difficult to choose a favorite. However, I have or will assign several episodes in my college courses.

Tristan: I listen to #WITHpod while I'm running even when it's super cold outside.

Wesley: I like to use #WITHpod as a zero-commitment book club.

Brian: I find the best episodes are the ones that take a deeper dive off current events, helping us to see beyond the headlines and everyday talking heads.

Susan: I've received both of my vaccines plus my booster, but it's in fact that Chris Hayes shot in the arm I receive each week that I am convinced keeps my mind and body running smoothly.

Terry: So I thank you for your informative and enjoyable contribution to my Tuesday morning, except of course the one with Ted Cruz.

Letisha: And happy 200th episode.

Pam: Thank you, Chris. Thank you, staff and here is to the next 200.

Matt: Thanks so much.

Adam: Thank you very much.

Letisha: Thanks again.

George: Also, now he has a dog. That's all I want. Just dog episodes. I just want woof pods. Oh my god, it's woof pod. Keep it up. I love it. It makes me happy and like, good Lord, we need that.

Chris Hayes: We truly and literally love to hear it. Honestly, the listener engagement is one of the best parts of doing this podcast. Please do keep sending us your queries, your tweets, your e-mails.

If you ever want to send an audio file, send it along. We'd love to listen to it. Maybe we'll keep doing a bit more of this.

We do one or two "Mailbags" a year. We've done this, but I think it's possible we'll find more and more channels for more audience engagement because we really love to do it.

"Why is this Happening" is presented by MSNBC and NBC News. It is produced by the "All In" team. It features music by Eddie Cooper who is in a great band called Tempers, which has a great new single out you should check out. You can find that wherever you have music, Spotify is one example. So, if you like that intro music, that's where to find that.

