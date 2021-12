About this episode:

Rosanne had always loved conspiracy theories, but her sister Lonna says there was one single night where she changed from hobbyist to hard-core QAnon believer. Ayman follows the trail of YouTube videos that led her down her final rabbit hole—and learns why so many others bought into the same myth.

