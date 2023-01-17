IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC Films

“When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story” Official Trailer

01:01

Sunday, February 19th, MSNBC Films presents "When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story,” a new four-part series from TIME Studios. The series provides unprecedented access, including interviews with Giuliani’s own son Andrew, and explores the former prosecutor and mayor's rise to power, fall from grace, and how little he changed in between. Watch Sunday, February 19th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock.Jan. 17, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

