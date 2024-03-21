IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
March 21, 2024
Mika Brzezinski, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Jen Psaki and Huma Abedin discuss Arizona State Sen. Eva Burch’s decision to share her emotional abortion story, Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic visit to a Planned Parenthood clinic and more. “To me, when we look at the presidential election…we’re looking at a choice about democracy and we’re also looking at a choice of getting our rights back – or not,” says Brzezinski.March 21, 2024

    The far right is wrong. Abortion isn't 'evil.' It's health care.

