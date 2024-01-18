See the women taking the stage at 30/50 summit over International Women’s Day
Mika Brzezinski and Huma Abedin discuss the upcoming event, which will take place on and around International Women’s Day in March. The summit is aimed at creating cross-generational alliances, to provide mentoring, guidance and insights to women at every stage of their careers and lives.Jan. 18, 2024
