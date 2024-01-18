IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See the women taking the stage at 30/50 summit over International Women’s Day

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Trump ‘simply cannot handle a woman calling him out’

    16:18

Morning Mika

See the women taking the stage at 30/50 summit over International Women’s Day

03:40

Mika Brzezinski and Huma Abedin discuss the upcoming event, which will take place on and around International Women’s Day in March. The summit is aimed at creating cross-generational alliances, to provide mentoring, guidance and insights to women at every stage of their careers and lives.Jan. 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    See the women taking the stage at 30/50 summit over International Women’s Day

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Trump ‘simply cannot handle a woman calling him out’

    16:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All