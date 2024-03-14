IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SEE IT: Mika Brzezinski recaps the ‘greatest global gathering of women in history’
March 14, 202418:32
  • Now Playing

    SEE IT: Mika Brzezinski recaps the ‘greatest global gathering of women in history’

    18:32
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

Morning Mika

SEE IT: Mika Brzezinski recaps the ‘greatest global gathering of women in history’

18:32

Mika Brzezinski and Huma Abedin share the best moments from Forbes and Know Your Value’s 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi. The event brought together over 400 women from 46 different countries to mentor, network and talk about the most pressing challenges around the world.March 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    SEE IT: Mika Brzezinski recaps the ‘greatest global gathering of women in history’

    18:32
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All