Mika: Donald Trump is the ‘wizard of MAGA Oz’

“The wizard certainly has a strong hold over his munchkins,” says Mika Brzezinski in this week’s episode of “Morning Mika.” The questions are: Will the courts pull back the curtain on citizen Trump and send him to jail for life? Will the cowardly lions on Capitol Hill finally find some courage? Brzezinski, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Jen Psaki and Huma Abedin discuss.Feb. 8, 2024