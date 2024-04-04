Mika Brzezinski calls out GOP men ‘who think they know more about women’s bodies.. than women do’

Mika Brzezinski, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Jen Psaki and Huma Abedin discuss this week’s Florida Supreme Court decision that clears the way for the state to potentially ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Brzezinski says the big question is: “Will the GOP’s acid trip back to the 70s cost them control of Congress – and the White House?”April 4, 2024