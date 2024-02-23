IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mika: Alexei Navalny's widow showing the resolve of 'an unbreakable leader'
Feb. 23, 202404:49
Following the tragic death of her husband, Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya is stepping in "without a moment to spare” to finish his work. Mika Brzezinski highlights Yulia's transformation, noting her emergence as 'the face of the fight against fascism' and her unbreakable spirit: ”Yulia now steps into the global spotlight, in a role she didn't want, but for which she received brutal, immersive training….Yulia stands fearlessly in the face of the Russian leader.”Feb. 23, 2024

