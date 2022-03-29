Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war
16:32
Share this -
copied
Chief of Staff to President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, joins Morning Joe to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reports that Russia plans to reduce activity around Kyiv and why he says Ukrainian forces need more global support to win the war against Russia.March 29, 2022
Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks
04:59
Now Playing
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war
16:32
UP NEXT
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol
11:12
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia
08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines
08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate