    Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

  • Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin

  • Henry Winkler: I am on the edge of my seat with 'Barry' every week

  • Fred Guttenberg: We are where we are today because the country listened to the gun lobby

  • Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

  • Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'

  • Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online

  • We need social connection for our survival: Surgeon General on risks of loneliness

  • Nikki Haley doubles down on her criticism of Biden's age

  • Speaker McCarthy says 'I support aid for Ukraine' and that Russia should 'pull out'

  • Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail

  • Search continues for Texas mass shooting suspect

  • 'A very scary threat' that could make Biden unelectable

  • Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law

  • Ben Smith: The early digital media scene culminated with Trump's election

  • Some Florida voters re-thinking support for DeSantis amid his feud with Disney

  • Judges warn Trump about inflammatory social media posts

  • 'Uncertainty, instability' of debt ceiling fight is 'scary,' for states, says governor

  • Sen. Durbin: A majority believes women should have the right to choose

Morning Joe

Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

NYC District 9 City Council candidate Yusef Salaam joins Morning Joe to discuss his candidacy, being imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and Trump's refusal to apologize for calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five.May 3, 2023

