Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us11:43
- Now Playing
Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope03:00
- UP NEXT
Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin05:19
Henry Winkler: I am on the edge of my seat with 'Barry' every week04:45
Fred Guttenberg: We are where we are today because the country listened to the gun lobby12:03
Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting01:47
Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'05:28
Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online05:40
We need social connection for our survival: Surgeon General on risks of loneliness10:33
Nikki Haley doubles down on her criticism of Biden's age06:15
Speaker McCarthy says 'I support aid for Ukraine' and that Russia should 'pull out'04:50
Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail01:43
Search continues for Texas mass shooting suspect06:16
'A very scary threat' that could make Biden unelectable08:24
Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law06:22
Ben Smith: The early digital media scene culminated with Trump's election06:15
Some Florida voters re-thinking support for DeSantis amid his feud with Disney09:23
Judges warn Trump about inflammatory social media posts08:03
'Uncertainty, instability' of debt ceiling fight is 'scary,' for states, says governor07:56
Sen. Durbin: A majority believes women should have the right to choose11:45
Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us11:43
- Now Playing
Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope03:00
- UP NEXT
Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin05:19
Henry Winkler: I am on the edge of my seat with 'Barry' every week04:45
Fred Guttenberg: We are where we are today because the country listened to the gun lobby12:03
Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting01:47
Play All