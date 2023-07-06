IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Third arraignment attempt for Trump aide Walt Nauta

  • What the new Mar-a-Lago search warrant info reveals

    Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows

    DeSantis defends video bashing Trump on LGBTQ issues as 'totally fair game'

  • Belarus leader says Wagner's Prigozhin is in Russia

  • 'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history

  • Meta enters the ring to take on Twitter

  • Why ruling on contact with social media firms could have major chilling effect

  • 'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions

  • DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson

  • Israel wraps up raid in Jenin, trades fire with Gaza

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump treated Sen. Graham like he was dirt under his shoe 

  • Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting

  • Bidens host July 4 celebration at WH, Trump spends day on social media

  • DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video

  • Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans

  • Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south

  • Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting

  • 'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath

  • Jess Bravin: Eliminating 'racial preferences' has been a driving part of Roberts' jurisprudence for decades.

Morning Joe

Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows

The Harvard Institute of Polling's John Della Volpe joins Morning Joe to discuss new polling on how young people are reacting to recent SCOTUS decisions on women's rights, LGBTQ rights and the right to access and afford a quality education. Volpe also discusses numbers showing younger people are less likely to vote and identify as Democratic.July 6, 2023

