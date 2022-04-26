IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Younger Americans feeling down, depressed, or hopeless, polling finds

02:58

Depression, self-harm and suicide are rising among American adolescents, according to recent NYT reporting, and Harvard's John Della Volpe joins Morning Joe to discuss new polling among 18-29 year olds on their mental health.April 26, 2022

