Morning Joe

Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian

10:46

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections along with his new book 'Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening'.Nov. 16, 2022

