Donald Trump takes the stand in New York civil fraud trial

  • Heilemann: Some Democratic voters don’t see Trump as an existential threat…yet

    04:04
    Young people want to feel good about their president and country, says pollster

    09:40
    'Universities need to step up': Students say what's happening at schools isn't free speech

    06:03

  • Trump arrives in court ahead of fraud trial testimony

    01:20

  • 'This is part of the problem': Mika has a question for publisher of Mark Meadows' book

    01:27

  • Author Tracy K. Smith thinks with her ancestors in new book

    09:20

  • Son of Hamas founder 'unequivocally' denounces antisemitism

    07:07

  • ‘Simply put, he wants revenge’

    03:57

  • ‘The poll is a useful warning to Democrats’

    04:00

  • House Republican won’t say 2020 election was not stolen

    03:32

  • What to watch for as Trump testifies in his $250M civil fraud trial

    04:37

  • Jon Meacham: I don’t think Biden is on trial; I think we are. This is a test of citizenship

    05:19

  • 'Sam's been talking nonstop, and boy has it burned him': FTX founder faces 115 years in prison

    03:10

  • Joe: Tommy Tuberville's 'ignorance is extraordinary'

    05:50

  • Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'

    05:30

  • International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states

    06:06

  • U.S. Economy adds 150,000 jobs in October, with unemployment rate at 3.9%

    03:23

  • 'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill

    05:32

  • IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman 

    09:01

  • 'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

    02:10

Morning Joe

Young people want to feel good about their president and country, says pollster

09:40

Director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, John Della Volpe, joins Morning Joe to discuss new New York Times/Siena College polling on the 2024 election.Nov. 6, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

