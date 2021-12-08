Young Democrats are more likely to despise the other party, according to polling
Nearly a quarter of college students wouldn't be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate. Democrats are also far more likely to dismiss people than Republicans, according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling. The panel discusses.Dec. 8, 2021
