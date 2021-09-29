IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'You understand': Trump reportedly played hardball with Putin — but only for the cameras

According to a new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, former President Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin he had to act tough next to the Russian president - but only in public. “OK, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes,” Grisham claims she heard Trump tell Putin in 2019. “But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.”Sept. 29, 2021

