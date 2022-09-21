IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine war, threatens nuclear retaliation

    06:26

  • 'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: Sending migrants to Democratic states is a political stunt

    07:45

  • Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary

    05:48

  • U.S. will continue to support Ukraine as they fight for freedom, says WH

    07:34

  • Elise Jordan: DeSantis' migrant flights are just 'so damn wasteful'

    08:45

  • Putin trying to gin up support for his illegal war domestically, says senator

    06:13

  • 'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'

    07:56

  • House to vote this week on Electoral Count Act update

    03:07

  • Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims

    00:41

  • 'Smart Brevity' offers tips on effective communication and saying more with less

    05:05

  • Ken Burns explores the U.S. response to the Holocaust in new series

    06:56

  • 'The Big Truth' shows how 2020 election was 'valid, verifiable'

    06:55

  • Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'

    08:57

  • GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney

    05:39

  • The world has to stay the course on Ukraine: NATO Secretary General

    07:01

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens after hammering Puerto Rico

    03:09

  • Democratic candidate has 22-point lead over GOP challenger

    04:14

  • More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general

    07:19

Morning Joe

José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions

08:02

Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen joins Morning Joe to discuss how his organization is on the ground in Puerto Rico providing meals and hurricane relief.Sept. 21, 2022

  • Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine war, threatens nuclear retaliation

    06:26

  • 'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: Sending migrants to Democratic states is a political stunt

    07:45

  • Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary

    05:48

  • U.S. will continue to support Ukraine as they fight for freedom, says WH

    07:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All