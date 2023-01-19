Words can incite violence: Colorado secretary of state warns against extreme rhetoric

- UP NEXT
Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians10:12
DeSantis trails Trump in hypothetical GOP matchup06:22
Steve Rattner: Income inequality has begun to narrow04:59
Trump thought photo of accuser was of his ex-wife during deposition: WaPo02:45
Laura Dern: 'The Son' seeks to take the shame out of conversation around mental health08:00
Hugh Jackman's new film 'The Son' looks at the mental health crisis11:00
Forbes releases '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East, Africa07:04
David Brooks: America has big problems, but I also see a lot of progress08:57
How lobbying group uses restaurant workers' money against them03:32
Joe: Debt ceiling fight is just a lose lose for McCarthy11:58
Jan. 6 committee left out key findings about social media companies: WaPo11:16
George Conway: Controversial GOP House members not serious about governing07:45
What's driving U.S. drug shortages and how to fix them04:39
Michael Schmidt: The government will want to know who had these docs at all points05:06
Trump WH official worked in secret with Biden transition team, book reveals06:57
Claire McCaskill: Unfortunately, Missourians not surprised by House dress code05:09
Growing calls to ban horse carriages in New York City06:39
House GOP gear up for debt ceiling fight, clashing with Democrats09:27
British foreign secretary urges more support for Ukraine on U.S. trip10:07
WaPo: New details link Santos to cousin of sanctioned Russian oligarch06:04
- UP NEXT
Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians10:12
DeSantis trails Trump in hypothetical GOP matchup06:22
Steve Rattner: Income inequality has begun to narrow04:59
Trump thought photo of accuser was of his ex-wife during deposition: WaPo02:45
Laura Dern: 'The Son' seeks to take the shame out of conversation around mental health08:00
Hugh Jackman's new film 'The Son' looks at the mental health crisis11:00
Play All