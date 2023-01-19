IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Words can incite violence: Colorado secretary of state warns against extreme rhetoric

09:41

In October, a Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Griswold joins Morning Joe following failed New Mexico state House candidate Solomon Pena's arrest Monday in connection with a string of shootings at the home of Democratic officials.Jan. 19, 2023

